Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 896,865 shares of company stock worth $69,024,363.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.