Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of PNFP opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,496,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

