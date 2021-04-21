Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 8,232 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

