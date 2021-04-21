Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 705 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

