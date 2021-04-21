Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,227 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $227.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $36,783,045. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

