Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 85.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,103 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in The Clorox by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.96. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

