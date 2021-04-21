Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 38,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 170.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in National Health Investors by 34.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in National Health Investors by 37.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

