Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.89. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

