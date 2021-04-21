Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

