Pinkcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $162,831.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 68% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $162,831.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00566401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006154 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.84 or 0.03385113 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,101,999 coins and its circulating supply is 426,841,563 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

