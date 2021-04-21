Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

