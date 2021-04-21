Pigeoncoin (PGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $120,053.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

