Pickle Finance (PICKLE) One Day Volume Tops $8.15 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $16.32 or 0.00029278 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.00 million and $8.15 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00068662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00094654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.49 or 0.00684419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00050102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.63 or 0.07030240 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,259 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,142 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.