Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Increased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 128,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

