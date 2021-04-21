PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,946. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.