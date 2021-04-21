Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Raised by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

