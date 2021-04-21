Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

