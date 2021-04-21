Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Pfizer by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

