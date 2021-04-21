PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.99

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 4721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock worth $55,733,506. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,010,000.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

