Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 138,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,195,779 shares.The stock last traded at $29.22 and had previously closed at $29.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

