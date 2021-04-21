Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

