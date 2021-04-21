Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.
Shares of PERI stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
