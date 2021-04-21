Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $64.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.56. 1,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 366,736 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

