PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

