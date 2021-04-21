PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0100 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $445,771.45 and $535.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003136 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.18 or 0.00340307 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,603,797 coins and its circulating supply is 44,363,636 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

