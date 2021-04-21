Peoples Bank OH Takes $388,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

