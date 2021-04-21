Peoples Bank OH Invests $215,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.