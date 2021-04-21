Peoples Bank OH Has $1.12 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

