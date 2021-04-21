Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $666.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

