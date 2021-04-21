Penn Virginia Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

