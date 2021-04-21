Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 3.5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.60 and last traded at $102.80. 53,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,923,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,521.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,057 shares of company stock valued at $55,785,671. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.