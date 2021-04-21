PegNet (PEG) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, PegNet has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $720,519.65 and $10,897.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00275138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $538.62 or 0.00971311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.38 or 0.00662501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,443.17 or 0.99981842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

