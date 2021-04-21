PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.82. 156,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.