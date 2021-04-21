PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 315,221 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. 41,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

