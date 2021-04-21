PDS Planning Inc Has $787,000 Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Greif were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Greif by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,385. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

