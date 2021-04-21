PDS Planning Inc Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.90. 191,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.