Paytomat (PTI) Trading Down 25.2% Over Last Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $199,277.93 and approximately $5,365.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00280550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.07 or 0.00993573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.18 or 0.00655428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,371.68 or 0.99653031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

