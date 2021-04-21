PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.63. The stock had a trading volume of 171,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.41 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.