PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.87. 134,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.32. The company has a market cap of $309.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.