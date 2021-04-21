PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.55. 115,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

