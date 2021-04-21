Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 3.4% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.12. 34,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

