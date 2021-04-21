Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.30

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 254122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.19.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

