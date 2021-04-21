Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $347.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $331.00 to $347.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.79.

PH opened at $312.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.26 and its 200-day moving average is $273.04. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $128.87 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

