Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after buying an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $769.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

