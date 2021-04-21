PancakeSwap Price Up 20.2% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $28.79 or 0.00051854 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00094929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.30 or 0.00647062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.21 or 0.06481835 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 157,012,708 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

