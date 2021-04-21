Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $377.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.64. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $184.33 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

