PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

