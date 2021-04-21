Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 442,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

