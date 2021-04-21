Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 442,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.