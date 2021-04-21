Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 944 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

