Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,413,500 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

