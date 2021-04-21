Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 258 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $42,412,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 558,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

FirstCash stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

